Nicondra: Beta keeps water high

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Beta is moving in along the Texas coast, but the slow motion and persistent east wind continues to cause issues along the Louisiana coast. Unfortunately it’s going to take at least another day before winds start to turn even more southeasterly keeping Coastal Flood Warnings in place with many locations seeing tides 2-4 feet above normal high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories linger into Thursday before whatever is left of Beta pulls farther to the North and East.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect as well, although; it’s been difficult for the heavier rain to penetrate deeper inland. We could still see some efficient rainmakers that can cause flooding issues, but overall totals appear to be lower in the 4-6 range southwest with much of the area seeing 2-4 inches. If that comes slowly over the next several days it should be manageable, but the potential for an intense tropical down pour remains so stay aware.
