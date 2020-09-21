Nicondra: Beta keeps water high

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect as well, although; it’s been difficult for the heavier rain to penetrate deeper inland. We could still see some efficient rainmakers that can cause flooding issues, but overall totals appear to be lower in the 4-6 range southwest with much of the area seeing 2-4 inches. If that comes slowly over the next several days it should be manageable, but the potential for an intense tropical down pour remains so stay aware.