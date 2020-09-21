Saints and Raiders knotted up at 17 at the break

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is now the answer to an NFL trivia question. Who was the first player to score a touchdown in Las Vegas?
Yes, that would be Kamara. His 1-yard touchdown run upped the Saints lead over the Raiders, 10-0.
His team also is trying to make some history. Be the first team to win an NFL game in Las Vegas. Right now, it’s a close one, they’re tied with the Raiders, 17-17.
Jared Cook inflicted some revenge on his former team in the second quarter, pulling in a 6-yard touchdown reception. Cook Played for the Raiders from 2017-18. His first TD of 2020 gave the Saints a 17-7 advantage.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.