Saints squander double-digit lead, lose to the Raiders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. For the Saints, that sounds like a great idea.
The Saints owned a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, but then squandered their double-digit edge. The Raiders scored 24 unanswered points, taking the victory, 34-24.
Raider quarterback Derek Carr went 28-of-38 passing, 282 yards, and three TD passes.
Drew Brees finished 26-of-38, 312 yards, TD pass, and an interception.
New Orleans racked up 10 penalties for a 129 yards in the contest.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is also an answer to an NFL trivia question. Who was the first player to score a touchdown in Las Vegas?
Yes, that would be Kamara. His 1-yard touchdown run upped the Saints lead over the Raiders, 10-0. Kamara finished with two TD’s on the night.
Jared Cook inflicted some revenge on his former team in the second quarter, pulling in a 6-yard touchdown reception. Cook Played for the Raiders from 2017-18. His first TD of 2020 gave the Saints a 17-7 advantage.
The Saints and Raiders were knotted up at halftime, 17-17.
