School zone cameras activated in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beginning today, Sept. 21, at 7 a.m., school zone cameras will be activated in New Orleans.
The camera hours are between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits. Drivers are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use, and stopping for children crossing the street.
The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City’s efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety.
Schools were supposed to begin in-person learning on Sept. 14, but the threat of tropical weather forced that date to be pushed back.
Orleans schools have been practicing virtual learning for the last few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.