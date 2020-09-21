Shelby: Beta Keeps Rain & Wind in the Forecast

As Beta continues to swirl off the Texas coast, a tail of moisture will stay over the FOX 8 Viewing Area. This will keep rain chances high through at least mid-week. At times, rain could be heavy and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through mid-week.
Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are also in effect through mid-week. Up to 4 feet of inundation is possible in some coastal communities.
Windy conditions along with cloudy, wet conditions will keep temperatures mild. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 70s.
By the end of the week, we’ll finally transition back to more normal September temperatures with some lingering spotty rain.
