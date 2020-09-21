STPSO: 14-year-old Slidell boy shot and killed his dad’s girlfriend

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Slidell-area boy Monday morning after he shot his dad’s fiancée in the face.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says aroun 6:30 a.m., the teen called 911 to report his dad’s live-in fiancée had been shot.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Pelican Street and discovered the victim deceased.
The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
The juvenile admitted to shooting the woman over a dispute. He was arrested for one count of Second-Degree Murder and will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
“Unfortunately this is another domestic related homicide,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers go out to the family affect by this tragedy.”
The victim’s name was not released.
