Two men injured, woman detained in Kenner shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department says two men are injured and a woman has been detained following a shooting in Kenner Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 2800 block of Kingston Street around 4:30 p.m. and found a man lying in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Kingston St. and Veterans Boulevard suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was also found with a handgun.
Officers later went to an apartment where the call about gunfire was initially reported. When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle leaving the scene. Once officers were able to stop the vehicle, they found a male in the back seat with a gunshot wound. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun.
The driver of the vehicle, a female, was detained. Investigators are working to determine if the woman was one of the shooters.
According to investigators, shell casings from three different caliber handguns were found in between two apartments in the 2800 block of Kingston St.
It is believed that all three entered an apartment near the alleyway where the shell casings were found. At some point a disturbance occurred between the three and gunfire erupted after they exited the apartment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Kenner Police (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
