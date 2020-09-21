WATCH LIVE 12 p.m: City of New Orleans to make announcement regarding high school sports

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Recreation Department along with the city’s health department will hold a noon news conference to announce plans for high school sports moving forward.
Several sources have told FOX 8 the city will announce that prep football teams will be able to hold full-contact practices in Orleans Parish.
New Orleans high schools are not allowed to let players hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even after Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the rest of the state into Phase 3.
That phase allows contact sports to be played.
The LHSAA allowed teams to begin full contact sport practices last week, but New Orleans schools continued with non-contact practices.
New Orleans remains in Phase 2.
