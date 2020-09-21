Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Miss. St. Preview

Junior quarterback Myles Brennan will get his first career start on Saturday. Brennan has appeared 17 games during his LSU career. He has thrown for 600 yards and two touchdowns. Orgeron talked a lot about Brennan. He said he has always believed in the redshirt junior and that he possibly has a stronger arm than Joe Burrow. Orgeron said Brennan can extend plays with his legs but he’s not as mobile as Burrow. He emphasized that he trusts Brennan.