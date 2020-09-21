Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Miss. St. Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is finally back and as the team gears up to start its national title defense, head coach Ed Orgeron provided a preview of Saturday’s season-opener against Mississippi State.
Orgeron talked about Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, who he has lots of respect for. He described the rusher as “dangerous.” Orgeron added he has heard Stanford transfer KJ Costello will be starting quarterback for the Bulldogs but it isn’t official yet.
Orgeron said COVID numbers are “very low” with the team right now but the players will be getting tested three times this week so it could change. He added he has not heard from defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin or his family and he doesn’t know if he’ll return.
Junior quarterback Myles Brennan will get his first career start on Saturday. Brennan has appeared 17 games during his LSU career. He has thrown for 600 yards and two touchdowns. Orgeron talked a lot about Brennan. He said he has always believed in the redshirt junior and that he possibly has a stronger arm than Joe Burrow. Orgeron said Brennan can extend plays with his legs but he’s not as mobile as Burrow. He emphasized that he trusts Brennan.
RELATED STORIES:
Orgeron said Neil Farrell hasn’t practiced in pads yet because he is still going through the acclimation process after opting back in. He added Tuesday and Wednesday will be big for Farrell and the staff will see what his role will be Saturday against Mississippi State.
Junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is LSU’s top returning receiver with 58 career receptions for 863 yards and 13 touchdowns. Orgeron said Marshall will need to be the “lead dog.” He added Racey McMath, true freshman Kayshon Boutte, and others need to make plays. Coach O continued to talk up Boutte, calling him “a home run hitter.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
LSU is 75-35-3 all-time against Mississippi State, which includes a 49-19-1 mark in games played in Baton Rouge. LSU has won 18 of the last 20 meetings with Mississippi State dating back to 2000.
LSU currently has the nation’s longest current winning streak at 16 straight. The Tigers are three wins shy of tying the all-time LSU mark of 19 set between 1957 and 1959. Orgeron is 6-0 all-time in season openers (3-0 at LSU, 3-0 at Ole Miss).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.