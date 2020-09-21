15-year-old killed in North Shore car crash

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -A car crash in Covington killed a teenager Sunday night, according to the Covington Police Dept.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on South Tyler St (LA Hwy 21) near N Azalea Dr.
The crash claimed the life of a 15-year old juvenile.
An investigation by the Covington Police Department’s Traffic Unit is ongoing, and driver impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
No additional details are being released at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.