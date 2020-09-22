Announcement about New Orleans moving into phase three could come late next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kids have been back in school and now the city has given the go ahead for contact sports to be practiced and played again. As that goes on, the city is monitoring the COVID situation.
City leaders say they wanted about two weeks of data. The hope is that by the end of next week, there will be an announcement that business owners say can’t come soon enough.
Many are frustrated and want to reopen with phase three restrictions.
The city admits we’re in a good place right now. Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department says the largest spike in numbers came in March and April, and the numbers have come down significantly. Right now, he says in New Orleans, there’s a two percent positivity rate, the lowest ever, but he warns there could easily be an increased risk of a COVID spike when there are more activities at play.
“I’m talking about K thru 12 schools coming back in session. College is back and people getting together to watch games. All these other things that are picking up over the last few weeks. We know those introduce risks,” says Joseph Kanter, M.D.
“New Orleans was at the epicenter of this on the front end. Our people had a disproportionate impact with 587 deaths so far, so it’s something we have to take very seriously,” says the director of communications, Beau Tidwell.
The Director of Communications, Beau Tidwell points out he criteria they’re considering has not changed, but he warns they’ll take everything into consideration. Dr. Kanter says wearing a mask is still very important and he says outdoor activities tend to be less of a risk.
