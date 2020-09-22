Autumn officially begins, but a flash flood watch remains thanks to TS Beta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Autumn officially begins today, and while we’re anxiously looking forward to the sunny, cool days of Fall—we’re reminded that hurricane season is still in full swing.
As Beta drags along the Texas coastline, the persistent east wind continues to cause issues along our southeast Louisiana coast. Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect through noon today with many locations seeing 2-4 feet of water above normal. Coastal Flood Advisories will remain through Thursday as water may stay slightly elevated while Beta moves north of the area.
The elevated Lake is keeping north shore rivers backed up as well. This won’t become a big issue unless heavy rain falls over any particular river basin. A Flash Flood Watch remains through Wednesday evening, though most of the heavy rain has stayed offshore.
Widespread we expect a manageable 2-3″ of passing rain, but an isolated spot could see 6″+.Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the day with the extra cloud cover and rain around. Rain chances should go down toward the weekend. That will allow temperatures to climb back to near-normal for late September in the mid-80s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.