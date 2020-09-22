Bogaulsa 11-year-old dies in crash, mother arrested for impaired driving, homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 11-year-old boy from Bogalusa has died after a Sept. 13 crash in Washington Parish. His mother was arrested for impaired driving and vehicular homicide.
Jahni Green, 11, of Bogalusa, was ejected during the crash and transported to a local hospital, Louisiana State Police said. On Sept. 15, Jahni succumbed to injuries from the crash.
Troopers said Narfseea Green was traveling north on LA 21 in a 2011 Nissan Versa. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned. A 4-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries. Narfseea sustained moderate injuries.
Troopers determined that Narfseea was over the legal limit of alcohol at the time of the crash. A drug toxicology test is still pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Troopers arrested Narfseea on the following charges: Vehicular Homicide, Careless Operation, No Child Restraint and No Seatbelt. She was arrested on Sept. 22 and booked into the Washington Parish Jail.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.