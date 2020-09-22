Bogaulsa 11-year-old dies in crash, mother arrested for impaired driving, homicide

An 11-year-old Bogalusa boy has died from injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this month. (Source: MGN Image)
By Chris Finch | September 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 11-year-old boy from Bogalusa has died after a Sept. 13 crash in Washington Parish. His mother was arrested for impaired driving and vehicular homicide.

Jahni Green, 11, of Bogalusa, was ejected during the crash and transported to a local hospital, Louisiana State Police said.  On Sept. 15, Jahni succumbed to injuries from the crash.

Troopers said Narfseea Green was traveling north on LA 21 in a 2011 Nissan Versa. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned. A 4-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries. Narfseea sustained moderate injuries.

Troopers determined that Narfseea was over the legal limit of alcohol at the time of the crash. A drug toxicology test is still pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. 

Troopers arrested Narfseea on the following charges: Vehicular Homicide, Careless Operation, No Child Restraint and No Seatbelt.  She was arrested on Sept. 22 and booked into the Washington Parish Jail.

A Bogalusa teenager was killed in an unrelated crash in Covington on Sunday.

