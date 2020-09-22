Bruce: Beta’s moisture will keep rain chances with us through early Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As Beta drags along the Texas coastline, the persistent east wind continues will weaken allowing coastal flood warnings to expire later today. Coastal Flood Advisories will remain through Thursday as water may stay slightly elevated while Beta moves north of the area.
The elevated Lake is keeping north shore rivers backed up as well. This won’t become a big issue unless heavy rain falls over any particular river basin. A Flash Flood Watch remains through Wednesday evening, though most of the heavy rain has stayed offshore.
Widespread we expect a manageable 2-3″ of passing rain, but an isolated spot could see 6″+.Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the day with the extra cloud cover and rain around. Rain chances should go down toward the weekend. That will allow temperatures to climb back to near-normal for late September in the mid-80s.
Today is the first day of fall. Let’s look for our first real fall front next week.
