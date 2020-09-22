Celebration of Life for Remy Hidalgo scheduled for Saturday

Celebration of Life for Remy Hidalgo scheduled for Saturday
Grandmother of Remy Hidalgo calls upon community to donate blood for her grandson who desperately needs it
By Mykal Vincent | September 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 11:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends will say their final farewells to a beloved high school football player who died tragically following a collapse at practice.

A Celebration of Life for Remy Hidalgo will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School.

Hidalgo, a junior offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets, collapsed at the end of practice on Sept. 15. He was hospitalized and passed away on Sept. 18 after his health rapidly declined.

Family members say doctors believe he suffered a heat stroke.

More stories:

Remembering Remy: The gentle giant off the field who was full of love

‘This is not fair:’ Denham Springs football player dies following collapse at practice

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.