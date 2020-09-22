Celebration of Life for Remy Hidalgo scheduled for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends will say their final farewells to a beloved high school football player who died tragically following a collapse at practice.
A Celebration of Life for Remy Hidalgo will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School.
Hidalgo, a junior offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets, collapsed at the end of practice on Sept. 15. He was hospitalized and passed away on Sept. 18 after his health rapidly declined.
Family members say doctors believe he suffered a heat stroke.
More stories:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.