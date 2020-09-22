Coastal flooding prompts several closures in St. John Parish

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -St. John Parish is experiencing coastal flooding due to higher than normal levels at Lake Pontchartrain and prolonged east and northeast winds.
Tidal flooding will be at its peak during high tide at noon Tuesday. Minor to moderate street flooding in low-lying areas can be expected near Lake Pontchartrain.
The water level should not get much higher and conditions will start to improve by Thursday/Friday.
DOTD has closed the I-55 SB off ramp, the I-10 EB off and on ramp at Exit 209, the I-10 WB on ramp at Exit 209, Peavine Road and the Old 51 Low Road.
