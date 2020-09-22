Juan’s World: Saints Roughed Up in Vegas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. When it comes to the Saints loss in Las Vegas, the lyrics from Kenny Rodgers' 80s hit, The Gambler' come to mind.
'You got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away and know when to run.’
The Saints couldn’t hold the Raiders and ended up folding in the end, walking away from the fight while the Raiders ran away with the 34-24 win.
It’s a loss that few saw coming. But, based on how the team played, in all phases, it’s a defeat that’s certainly not surprising.
The Saints offense was out of sync. Their defense struggled couldn’t slow down a balanced Raiders attack. And as a team, they lacked discipline. Only, this time, their second straight game of more than 100-yards in penalties came back to bite them.
It was a bad, bad loss for the Saints. Which brings up another old saying that we hope ends up being true.
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.