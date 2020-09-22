Locals react to Metairie native Amy Coney Barrett being considered for U.S. Supreme Court; discuss originalist views

“As a practical matter what the theory has come to mean is a close attention to what’s called the original meaning of the constitution and that meaning is derived from a close examination of not just the words, but what the words meant in the context of their time,” said Griffin. “It’s often associated only with a conservative view of the constitution, a politically conservative view but it doesn’t have to be that way and there are some arguments people have made using originalism for what are normally regarded as liberal results.”