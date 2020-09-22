Man wanted in connection with disappearance of missing Hammond woman

Man wanted in connection with disappearance of missing Hammond woman
55-year-old Randolph "Randy" Skinner (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 22, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 5:05 PM

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Hammond woman.

Deputies are searching for 55-year-old Randolph “Randy” Skinner.

Skinner is wanted for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of 21-year-old Deranisha Williams. Williams has been missing since September 5 after she was last seen leaving a family gathering with her estranged boyfriend.

RELATED: TPSO asking for help in locating 21-year-old female

Skinner is described as being 5′6″ tall, 150 pound with brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about the case, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.