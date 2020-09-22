Man wanted in connection with disappearance of missing Hammond woman

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Hammond woman.
Deputies are searching for 55-year-old Randolph “Randy” Skinner.
Skinner is wanted for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of 21-year-old Deranisha Williams. Williams has been missing since September 5 after she was last seen leaving a family gathering with her estranged boyfriend.
Skinner is described as being 5′6″ tall, 150 pound with brown eyes.
If anyone has any information about the case, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.