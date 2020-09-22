Marrero woman struck, killed in Jefferson Parish car crash

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) -A Marrero woman was struck and killed Monday night as she walked along US 90B, Louisiana State Police say.
The crash happened before midnight on US 90B at Avenue D in Jefferson Parish. The crash killed 65-year-old Debra Miller of Marrero.
The preliminary investigation revealed Miller was walking in a southbound direction across the westbound lanes of US 90B at Avenue D.
As she entered the left lane of the westbound travel lanes, she was struck by a 2008 Dodge Caravan.
The driver of the Caravan was properly restrained and was not injured.
Impairment on the part of Miller is unknown, however a toxicology report is pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Caravan showed no signs of impairment.
