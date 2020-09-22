Myles Brennan ready to forge his own path as QB1 at LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a long three years for Myles Brennan in Baton Rouge, but this Saturday, he’ll finally start for the Tigers.
“Yeah it’s awesome. My parents and my brothers, my family, that’s really been my biggest support staff up to this point. They’ve sacrificed a lot. I wouldn’t be here without them. They travel to every single game, home and away. So there always there supporting me. It’s exciting for me to give this back to them. Because this is what they’ve been waiting for, and it’s obviously what I’ve been waiting for as well. To be able to go out there and perform for them, and make them feel proud is what I’m most looking forward to,” said LSU quarterback Myles Brennan.
Brennan made it clear once again, he’s not Joe Burrow, and doesn’t want to be compared to the Heisman Trophy winner.
“Yeah I’m not really worried about making sure I do what Joe did. Making sure I’m throwing as many touchdowns, or breaking the records that he did. I’m Myles Brennan, and I’m not worried about what he did. I’m not going to be following in his footsteps. Because it’s time for me to take my own path , and write my own story like I said,” said Brennan.
“This is a new season. I don’t want to put too much pressure on this football team because there’s a lot of young players out there. We have a first-year quarterback. I remember when Joe was a first-year quarterback. Not everything was perfect all the time, and I don’t think everything is going to be perfect. This team last year was struggling against Southeast Louisiana, 10-nothing at halftime, and everybody was wondering. So I’m looking forward to obviously winning one game at a time,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
In three seasons at LSU, Brennan has thrown for 600 yards, and 2 TD passes.
