Nicondra: Beta weakened, but still influencing our weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center issued the final advisory on Beta this afternoon at 4 p.m. The storm will continue to influence an east wind keeping Coastal Flood Warnings in place through Wednesday. In the areas under a warning water will continue to be 2 to 4 feet above high tides. Coastal Flood Advisories continue into Thursday where tides could be 1 to 3 feet higher.
The rain threat is a bit less as stable air made it more difficult for heavy rain to develop farther inland. The Flash Flood Watch is now only to the counties south and west. A few heavy down pours are still possible through Wednesday.
Looking ahead a real fall front could move in for the start of next week.
