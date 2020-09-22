Nicondra: Beta weakened, but still influencing our weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center issued the final advisory on Beta this afternoon at 4 p.m. The storm will continue to influence an east wind keeping Coastal Flood Warnings in place through Wednesday. In the areas under a warning water will continue to be 2 to 4 feet above high tides. Coastal Flood Advisories continue into Thursday where tides could be 1 to 3 feet higher.