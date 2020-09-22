NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers

September 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left one person injured.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimstoppers at (504) 822-1111.

