One dead in Columbia Park shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in Columbia Park that has left one person dead.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Foy Street around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimstoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.