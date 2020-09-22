One dead in Columbia Park shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in Columbia Park that has left one person dead. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 22, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 9:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in Columbia Park that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Foy Street around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimstoppers at (504) 822-1111.

