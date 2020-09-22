One dead, two injured in New Orleans East triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a triple shooting in New Orleans East.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
