WATCH LIVE: 11 a.m: City of New Orleans updates COVID-19 in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will hold its weekly media briefing at 11 a.m.
City spokesperson Beau Tidwell will update COVID-19 cases in Orleans Parish. As of yesterday, there were more than 12,000 positive cases and 587 deaths.
Tidwell is also expected to update the ongoing assistance that the city is providing to Hurricane Laura evacuees.
Yesterday, contact sports such as football, basketball, and soccer were allowed to resume in Orleans Parish.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.