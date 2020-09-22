WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference updating TS Beta and La.’s response to COVID-19

WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference updating TS Beta and La.’s response to COVID-19
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 22, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Tuesday to provide updates on Tropical Storm Beta and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, September 22, there were 162,214 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 5,218 deaths.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency as Beta continues to dump rain on portions of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Edwards also announced new visitation guidelines for nursing homes.

Lawmakers have called themselves into a special legislative session beginning Monday, Sept. 28 to address dwindling unemployment funds and adjust the state operating budget.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.