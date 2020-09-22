WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: Gov. Edwards news conference updating TS Beta and La.’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Tuesday to provide updates on Tropical Storm Beta and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, September 22, there were 162,214 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 5,218 deaths.
On Monday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency as Beta continues to dump rain on portions of Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Edwards also announced new visitation guidelines for nursing homes.
Lawmakers have called themselves into a special legislative session beginning Monday, Sept. 28 to address dwindling unemployment funds and adjust the state operating budget.
