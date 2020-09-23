Beta moves out. Dry air moves in.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The final impacts of Beta will be gone beginning on Thursday. The most disruptive is the coastal flooding still occurring around parts of the tidal lakes. Tide levels will begin to retreat on Thursday as the wind direction changes and we get farther away from the King Tide event that made all of the flooding even worse.
Drier air will build in behind Beta and rain chances will be zero for the rest of the week. Some tropical moisture may reach the coast this weekend and a stray shower can’t be ruled out but it looks likely dry for just about everyone. It will remain warm and dry for the beginning of next week.
It appears very likely that the first big Fall cold front will arrive by the middle of the week. By big that means highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and possibly 40s on the north shore.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.