Bruce: Beta’s rain moves out tomorrow- Drier air and some sun returns into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beta is now a remnant low rainmaker as it will crosses through Louisiana later today and into Thursday. As it does, some rounds of heavy rain are possible in the FOX 8 viewing area this afternoon and evening. Some spotty showers are possible Thursday morning, but overall drying conditions are expected as the remnants of Beta pull north and east. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s through the weekend with less rain and more sun around. Looking ahead, a strong cold front looks to approach the area by the middle of next week! Notably, all named systems in the Atlantic are now post-tropical and there are no other areas of potential development at this time!