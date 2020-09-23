City of New Orleans orders Tracey’s Irish Bar to shut down amid overcrowding

Tracy's Original Irish Bar has been ordered by the City of New Orleans to shut down immediately after the bar hosted large crowds over the weekend (Source: https://twitter.com/TraceysNola/)
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 23, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 1:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans has ordered Tracey’s Original Irish Bar to cease operations immediately.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell took to social media Wednesday to say the bar cannot reopen until a plan is in place to address overcrowding.

This comes after Tracy’s tweeted a video of a large crowd gathered to watch Monday night’s Saints game.

“Tracey’s Original Irish Bar has been ordered to immediately cease operating, until such time as the owner provides an operational and management plan to the City which must include a viable solution to properly handle overcrowding. They may not resume operations until the plan is reviewed and approved by the Director of the Department of Safety and Permits in writing.”

