City of New Orleans orders Tracey’s Irish Bar to shut down amid overcrowding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans has ordered Tracey’s Original Irish Bar to cease operations immediately.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell took to social media Wednesday to say the bar cannot reopen until a plan is in place to address overcrowding.
This comes after Tracy’s tweeted a video of a large crowd gathered to watch Monday night’s Saints game.
“Tracey’s Original Irish Bar has been ordered to immediately cease operating, until such time as the owner provides an operational and management plan to the City which must include a viable solution to properly handle overcrowding. They may not resume operations until the plan is reviewed and approved by the Director of the Department of Safety and Permits in writing.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.