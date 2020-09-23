DSNAP application period ending Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday, Sept. 8 that low-income Louisiana residents recovering from Hurricane Laura could be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.
Households not normally eligible for SNAP benefits was qualify for DSNAP if they meet certain income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.
The program will run in phases, with the first phase beginning Thursday, Sept. 10.
The 16 parishes that have been approved for IA and have requested DSNAP are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Vermilion, Vernon, and Winn.
DSNAP will operate in the approved parishes in two phases, with Phase 1 beginning Sept. 10 for nine parishes and Phase 2 beginning Sept. 17 for seven parishes. If additional parishes are approved for IA and request DSNAP, DCFS will add a third phase of DSNAP beginning Sept. 23.
Phase 1: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vermilion and Vernon Parishes:
Application period opens on Thursday, Sept. 10, with residents calling to apply according to the following schedule:
- Day 1 (Sept. 10) – Residents with last names beginning with A-C
- Day 2 (Sept. 11) – D-G
- Day 3 (Sept. 12) – H-L
- Day 4 (Sept. 13) – M-R
- Day 5 (Sept. 14) – S-Z
- Day 6 & 7 (Sept. 15-16) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes
Phase 2: Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Sabine, and Winn Parishes:
Application period opens on Thursday, Sept. 17, with residents calling to apply according to the following schedule:
- Day 1 (Sept. 17) – Residents with last names beginning with A-C
- Day 2 (Sept. 18) – D-G
- Day 3 (Sept. 19) – H-L
- Day 4 (Sept. 20) – M-R
- Day 5 (Sept. 21) – S-Z
- Days 6 & 7 (Sept. 22-23) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes
SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply. Information about SNAP benefits changes related to Hurricane Laura, including replacement benefits for food lost due to power outages, click here.
“This administration is committed to ensuring that the people of Louisiana can get the food they need as they recover from the hurricane’s damage and disruption,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “DSNAP will provide additional support for our neighbors in the Bayou State. We’re with them now and will be throughout the recovery.”
Click here for details about the program and information on how to apply.
*Note: The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) website may not be updated at this time. If residents see a message saying Louisiana is not currently authorized for DSNAP, they should still preregister for the program.
Additional information about DSNAP can be found by texting LADSNAP to 898-211 or by clicking here.
