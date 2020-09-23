Elton John’s ‘Yellow Brick Road’ tour to kick off in New Orleans next year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Elton John announces his return to the stage in North America with newly rescheduled dates for his award-winning, global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
Following his recently announced dates in Europe, beginning September 1, 2021 in Berlin (tour dates here), the tour will kick off again in North America on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more.
The latest dates on sale are arena shows which were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”
Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
Click here for a full list of rescheduled North American dates,
