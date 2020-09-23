Jeff Duncan: Saints’ hot hand went cold in Vegas

But as happens so often in Vegas, their hot hand quickly went cold, and the Raiders took them to the proverbial cleaners in every phase of the game. Most puzzling, some of the Saints' best players played like they’d spent the weekend hanging at the Rehab pool party. Drew Brees, Malcolm Jenkins, Cam Jordan and Ryan Ramczyk, among others, made costly mistakes at inopportune times. And the coaching staff’s game plan and in-game adjustments weren’t much better.