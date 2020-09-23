Jefferson Parish opts in to allow reopening of bars

View this post on Instagram

Starting today, bars in Jefferson Parish are allowed to open for on-premise consumption. Bars must abide by the following guidelines per the Governor’s order: •Bars are permitted to operate with table service at 25% capacity or up to 50 patrons, whichever is less. •No walk-up bar service is permitted, only tableside service. •Outdoor table service is allowed, not to exceed 50 patrons in total. •Alcohol sales at all venues must end by 11 p.m. •All seating must be socially distanced. •No live music is allowed.