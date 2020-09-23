La. sees fewest people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June

“I’m optimistic. I don’t think we’re going to have another big spike. Because even if you’re looking at the surges we’re seeing in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport, these places that didn’t see that big spike initially, their surge isn’t as significant as the ones we saw in New York and New Orleans, and Miami. You know, the areas that really had the big peaks,” said Dr. Dauterive with Ochsner.