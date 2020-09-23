Lt. Gov. Nungesser says state’s tourism industry lost $2.5 billion, laid off 109k workers due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser painted a bleak picture of impacts from COVID-19 on Louisiana’s tourism industry while speaking at a meeting of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Nungesser said the state has lost about $2.5 billion from tourism alone, which has translated to about 109,000 residents in the hospitality industry being laid off.
The lieutenant governor said the limits on attendance at LSU football games to just 25% of Tiger Stadium’s capacity means few people will be staying in Baton Rouge hotels and spending money in the state’s capital city.
