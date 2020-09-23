552 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 552 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths reported Wednesday across the entire state.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 50 new cases and one new death reported for the six southernmost counties.
As of Sept. 22, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Harrison County (25), Jackson County (12), Pearl River County (1), Hancock County (3), George County (4), and Stone County (5).
One new death was reported in Pearl River County but, according to MSDH, it occurred between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 and was identified from death certificate reports.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Sept. 22 at 6pm, there have been a total of 94,573 cases investigated, which includes 6,671 probable cases. There have been 2,870 deaths investigated, including 2,647 confirmed deaths.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Hospitalizations
As of Sept. 22, there were 507 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 147 were in the ICU, and 74 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Recoveries
As of Sept. 20, there are 85,327 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.
Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around something who has COVID-19.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 5,862 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Sept. 22. In all, 1,175 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of Sept. 22, a total of 799,602 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 710,040 PCR tests, 37,700 antibody tests, and 51,862 antigen tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 79,976 tests as of Sept. 22. Of those, 8,673 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
