NOPD: Police seeking help locating missing teen

NOPD: Police seeking help locating missing teen
At about 9:00 p.m. on September 21, 2020, 14-year-old Michael Green Jr. (pictured) was last seen at his residence. (Source: NOPD)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 23, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 8:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help locating 14-year-old Michael Green Jr., who was reported as a runaway.

He was last seen at his residence on Sept. 21 at around 9 p.m.

According to the report, Green is believed to have left his resident after an argument regarded school and he has not been seen since.

Green is a black male with a light brown complexion and sandy brown hair in a low cut. He is around 4′11″ and weighs around 126 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on Michael Green Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.