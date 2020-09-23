NOPD: Police seeking help locating missing teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help locating 14-year-old Michael Green Jr., who was reported as a runaway.
He was last seen at his residence on Sept. 21 at around 9 p.m.
According to the report, Green is believed to have left his resident after an argument regarded school and he has not been seen since.
Green is a black male with a light brown complexion and sandy brown hair in a low cut. He is around 4′11″ and weighs around 126 pounds.
Anyone with additional information on Michael Green Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.