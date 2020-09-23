Operation Crystal Shield underway netting hundreds of arrests, seizing hundreds of pounds of meth

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the past 6 months, DEA agents focused their efforts on 8 methamphetamine transportation hubs across the United States. One of them was New Orleans.
“The meth is being trafficked in and stored here as a hub in stockpiles in New Orleans, and then it’s distributed out in the different cities and towns in the surrounding areas,” Special Agent Debbie Webber said.
Webber says stash houses are located throughout the city and agents have already busted a handful of them.
In the region of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, agents arrested hundreds of people and seized hundreds of pounds of meth.
“Over 400 arrests and we’ve seized over 4 million dollars, dozens of weapons and 700 pounds or meth and this is just the beginning,” Webber said.
Special Agent in Charge Brady Byerley says the Mexican cartels are now making the meth in clandestine labs and then sending the product to the U.S.
He says it comes in several forms from crystals, to powder to liquid.
“What you’re seeing a lot, especially in the southeast, is conversation labs where they’re taking from a liquid to a solid,” Byerley said.
“They’re putting fentanyl in the meth. Fentanyl is going to make it stronger,” Webber said.
Agent Webber says it also makes the meth deadly. Plus, she says violence often follows the drug trade.
“It’s a violent crime, and it’s leading to violent crimes in these cities. What we’re seeing here in New Orleans, with the violent crime is it’s not just meth but meth is the number one problem right now,” Webber said.
“So, the demand for it is here and the cartels, they don’t care about our country, about our community or our neighborhoods. They care about one thing and that’s making a profit,” Byerley said.
The DEA says Operation Crystal Shield is far from over.
