St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office purchases body cameras for deputies

St. Tammany Parish, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office announced deputies will be equipped with body cameras as early as Thursday, Sept. 24.
The $1.6 million, five-year contract with Axon Enterprise provides cameras, training, and the storage and records management for the cameras and footage.
The deal provides body cameras for all patrol, traffic and civil deputies.
According to the statement, purchasing body cameras has been a priority for Sheriff Smith since 2016. After attempts at grant funding, Smith made cuts to allocate money to afford the body cameras.
“We are excited to equip our deputies with this essential tool,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This tool will help increase and promote transparency and accountability within the ranks and within the community we serve. Body cameras put everyone, deputies and citizens alike, on their best behavior.”
