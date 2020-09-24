Brees responds to criticism of the Saints struggling offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees understands his offense hasn’t played up to the Saints standards. Criticism has come from everywhere, but No. 9 isn’t worried.
“I feel good, borderline great. Again, my job is to move the football, get first downs, possess the ball and score points right? So however we can do that, we’re going to do it,” said Brees.
One early criticism has been Brees’s lack of downfield passing, and heavy reliance on underneath throws. It’s something Brees is not concerned with.
“There are many stats that I don’t pay attention to and that would be one of them. At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in a position to succeed making great decisions both in the run game and the pass game,” said Brees.
But Brees also believes the early timing issues will be ironed out, and the explosive ways everyone is used to are on the way.
“I mean there are so many things that go into precision of the passing game, and I think we have always been one of the best teams in the league, maybe in history at the precision of the passing game. And I think that we are on our way to being back there again very soon,” said Brees.
If Brees sounds confident its because he;s learned to move on to the next challenge. Regardless of the previous games outcome, something he says this team and this staff is used to doing.
