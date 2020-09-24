Coach O talks team energy, Myles Brennan, & running backs during radio show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If the clock could be turned back to April or May, none of us were really sure if this football season was going to happen but because the first game is here this week, it’s a feeling for which we’re all grateful.
As LSU gets set to kick off its national title defense, head coach Ed Orgeron held his first official game week radio show on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Coach O and his Tigers are preparing for what promises to be a bizarre atmosphere in Tiger Stadium with only 25,000 fans. It may be strange but Orgeron said it won’t be an excuse.
“Obviously, playing in tiger stadium is a big advantage,” he said. “You walk down the Tiger Walk, there’s 30,000 people. It gets you amped up. And then you walk out there, you can’t hear. It’s intimidating to the opposing team. It’s intimidating to the quarterback. Can’t get the snap count. But those things aren’t going to be there. But we have to create our own energy. Create our own energy with the coaching staff and the team.”
Orgeron was asked several times about his new starting quarterback, Myles Brennan.
“There’s a lot of pressure on Myles and it won’t come from me. I want Myles to be the best Myles Brennan he can be. I won’t compare him to Joe Burrow, but if he’s as good, I won’t complain,” Orgeron explained.
Coach O recalled Matt Leinart in 2003 following Carson Palmer at USC, as Palmer had won the Heisman Trophy in 2002. Leinart proceeded to go 18-of-21 for 192 yards at Auburn in his first game. The Trojan defense dominated and the offense took on more of a ball-control approach in the 23-0 win. LSU may decide to use a similar formula with its new signal-caller. Coach O said Brennan just needs to relax and he’ll do fine. Leinart went on to hoist his own Heisman Trophy in 2004.
Orgeron once again had high praise for his stable of running backs.
“Kevin Faulk, as we know, a great player, coach, and man from Louisiana. Has done a tremendous job. Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery, [Anthony] Bradford, [and] Josh Williams, who we just gave a scholarship to. All five of those guys can go in. I think they can be some dominant players,” Orgeron added.
Orgeron said defensive coordinator Bo Pelini will coach from the sideline, just as Dave Aranda did and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan will join offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in the press box.
Every time Coach O talks about graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox, he describes him as “phenomenal.” Orgeron also mentioned outside linebacker Travez Moore several times, saying he’ll have a great year. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound senior from Bastrop only has four tackles in five games but the combination of a quick first step and powerful upper body strength makes it difficult for tackles to block him.
Orgeron reiterated he knows how good MSU running back Kylin Hill is. He said Hill may have even more success running the ball this year than last because of the offensive line splits in the new Mike Leach offense. He compared him to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in terms of catching the ball out of the backfield also.
Orgeron said he’s ready right now for the game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
