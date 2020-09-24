Coach O talks team energy, Myles Brennan, & running backs during radio show

Coach O recalled Matt Leinart in 2003 following Carson Palmer at USC, as Palmer had won the Heisman Trophy in 2002. Leinart proceeded to go 18-of-21 for 192 yards at Auburn in his first game. The Trojan defense dominated and the offense took on more of a ball-control approach in the 23-0 win. LSU may decide to use a similar formula with its new signal-caller. Coach O said Brennan just needs to relax and he’ll do fine. Leinart went on to hoist his own Heisman Trophy in 2004.