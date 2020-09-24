First Fall feel coming next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A much drier forecast heading into the weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but almost everyone will likely be dry. It will be seasonably warm with highs into the 80s and possibly upper 80s by Sunday.
The big change comes early next week with the first true Fall cold front. Humidity levels will plunge and temperatures will go below our normal highs in the middle 80s. The cooler pattern looks to stick around for a good week or so.
Showers and storms are possible on Monday ahead of the front and then sunny and dry weather will dominate the rest of next week.
The tropics are quiet and development is not expected for at least the next five days.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.