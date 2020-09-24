John Curtis training for success in 2020

“I tell people this all the time. You can practice basketball just like you play it. Play baseball just like you play it. You can practice tennis just like you play it. When you put those pads on, everything changes in football. So to have the opportunity to put the pads on, and to acclimate ourselves to those pads, and to get used to the contact was invaluable. We have plenty of time to do that. Even though we had the hurricane come in, it was very difficult, we didn’t have school. We have plenty of time to get ourselves ready based on what we’ve done in the past based on our regular season. So the time is not going to be a factor. It will still be a really big plus for us,” said JT Curtis.