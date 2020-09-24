Kenner Police identify vehicle possibly involved in fatal hit and run

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run of a man in August.
Police say 48-year-old Brian Jones was struck and killed while attempting to cross Veterans Boulevard at Bainbridge Street around 10:30 p.m. on August 27. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Veterans Boulevard.
According to investigators, the vehicle is believed to be a 2014 or 2015 gray, silver or possibly white Honda Accord. The vehicle may have damage to the front bumper, hood and roof.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle or the crash, they are asked to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
