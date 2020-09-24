Man killed in Gentilly was suspect in federal insurance fraud investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was killed less than a week after he was indicted in a federal probe. Cornelius Garrison was one of 28 people accused of staging car accidents.
Garrison’s federal public defender Claude Kelly called the timing of Garrison’s killing “awfully suspicious” on Thursday (Sept. 24).
Someone shot and killed Garrison Tuesday night on Foy St. in Gentilly.
Four days earlier, the victim was charged in a seven-count federal indictment, accused of staging over 50 car accidents, to defraud commercial carriers and their insurance companies.
The feds said Garrison would intentionally strike commercial vehicles, including tractor trailers, in their blind spot. He was allegedly paid over 150-grand by an unnamed co-conspirator.
His public defender said he is devastated and disturbed by Garrison’s killing, calling it a tragedy.
He had represented him for months and said he got to know him very well. Kelly said Garrison was a family man who talked about his kids.
He also said the 54-year-old was concerned for his safety, something Kelly pointed out is not uncommon in situations like this. But Kelly said his client’s killing is very troubling considering he was killed less than a week after he was indicted in that federal probe.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.