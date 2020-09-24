New Orleans Public Schools says one person tests positive for COVID-19 in last week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Schools said only one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon on Thursday (Sept. 24).
The staff member works at Landry-Walker High School.
Students, teachers and staff in close contact with any confirmed case, defined as within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes, will be notified and will need to be quarantined at home for a minimum of 14 days, per CDC guidelines.
“NOLA Public Schools takes the health of our students, educators, and staff seriously, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the district and our schools are supported through the duration of the pandemic,” a spokesperson for the school system said.
Testing began on Sept. 17 when in-person learning started.
Schools are required to report positive cases as they are found to the Louisiana Department of Health and the District.
Thirty-eight percent of Pre-K – 4th grades students in the District have opted to continue distance learning. The rest have returned to in-person learning. Grades 5th – 12th will continue distance learning until at least mid-October.
Additionally, per the District’s Roadmap to Reopening, any family may choose to remain in our schools' distance learning programs. Resources on safety precautions and guidelines in schools are available via the Roadmap as well.
