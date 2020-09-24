NOPD: Police searching for missing 15-year-old teen

NOPD: Police searching for missing 15-year-old teen
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Billy Henderson. (Source: NOPD)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 11:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Billy Henderson.

He was last seen by a family member on Sept. 19 at around 2 a.m. from his home. He never returned home after leaving the location, according to the report.

He is described as a black male, 5′4″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on Billy Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.