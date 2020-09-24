NOPD: Police searching for missing 15-year-old teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Billy Henderson.
He was last seen by a family member on Sept. 19 at around 2 a.m. from his home. He never returned home after leaving the location, according to the report.
He is described as a black male, 5′4″ and weighs around 120 pounds.
Anyone with additional information on Billy Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
