Orgeron points out concerns as LSU heads into season-opener against Mississippi State

“I worry about the emotions about the football team with not many people in the stadium, especially when we play at home,” said Orgeron. “And when we play away, we have to use it to our advantage. I think we have to create our own energy. I think that’s the biggest thing. Create our own energy. First game, you worry about ball security, worry about tackling, worry about substitutions, getting everything right. Those concerns are there, whether there’s a crowd there or not.”