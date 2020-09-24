Shelby: Bye Bye Beta!

With the drier air behind Beta, we’ll stay dry through the rest of the work week and the weekend. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Early next week may be a tad toasty ahead of our first strong cold front of the season. Forecast guidance still isn’t crystal clear on whether the front will arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, but it is looking very likely that we’ll see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.